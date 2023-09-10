Swedish Show invites Alex Newman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIVE Thursday 14-9-2023 20:00CET 14:00ET on Odyseehttps://odysee.com/@valsamverkan
Alex Newman's hompage
https://libertysentinel.org/alex/
Swedish Show invites Alex Newmanhttps://www.brighteon.com/87ebef64-667a-4c85-aa62-19f958581a6c
https://swebbtube.se/w/9e2EReNh6NyVe1EbTj1AbK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZZ4iAfnMSYWn/
https://rumble.com/v3gicuz-promo-alex-newman-live-thursday-14-9-2023-2000cet-1400et-on-odysee.html
https://swebbtube.se/w/mKnjzLpingAc4hJANi6VMg