Why Choose Logic Rehab for Cognitive Assessments in Vancouver?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🧠 Struggling with cognitive challenges after an injury or medical condition? At Logic Rehab in Vancouver, BC, we provide comprehensive cognitive assessments to support recovery and workplace reintegration.
🔎 Why Choose Us?
✔ Expert Occupational Therapists – Specializing in cognitive rehabilitation
✔ Workplace-Specific Assessments – Tailored for job-related demands
✔ Comprehensive Support – From assessment to therapy & return-to-work planning
✔ Objective Data for Workplace Readiness – Clear recommendations for accommodations
📞 Need a cognitive assessment in Vancouver? Call 778-819-2453
🔗 Learn more: https://logicrehab.ca/return-to-work-with-cognitive-assessments/