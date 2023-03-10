BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John Solomon, founder of Just the News: We Americans must separate the CCP from the Chinese people. Decoupling from the CCP is in our best interest
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
03/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2apygwe57b

【NFSC@CPAC 】3/3/2023 John Solomon, founder of Just the News: We Americans must separate the CCP from the Chinese people. Decoupling from the CCP is in our best interest. The Americans have miscalculated the Chinese Communist Party's intentions over the past few decades, while the CCP seeks global dominance both militarily and economically.

#US #CCP #decouple


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 《Just the News》创始人约翰·所罗门：我们美国人必须把中国共产党和中国人分开，与中共脱钩符合我们的最大利益；美国人在过去几十年错误地估计了中共的意图，中共在军事和经济上都要称霸全球

#美国 #中共 #脱钩



