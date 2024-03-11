Live Chat with Paul; -179- UFO vids + AARO Report Meltdown + Field of Haters + Multiverse Theory

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! UFO vids to look at and UFO news with drama to cover

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

[00:08:45] (1d) Paul finds a issue with x.com/twitter a new problem with

tab links to cover today so need to fit it first!!! errrr

[00:19:20] (2) Topic Begins = EGO-ed CIA Scientist Jack Sarfatti belittles and attacks Paul.. so Paul roars up to defend his character and skills!!

[00:31:00] (2b) Pauls Multiverse theory expansion - how to travel vast distances in short time! but first BIO on PHD Jack and an interview with him about

the phone call from the future he got at 13yr old!

[01:00:00] (2c) The Jack Interview - Paul questions could a fake voice

be made back then without home pc.. turns out its 1953.. yes early syths like Korg

had voice modifiers

[01:36:30] (2d) Jack vs Hal Puthoff

[01:39:00] (3) Paul breaksdown his new theory expansion with diagram

[01:58:00] (3b) Portal jumps.. wormholes.. how could it be formed?

Pauls not sure but imagine a tornado.. that forms (wormhole) when

change the mass of the object and resonance as causes unbalance

in the universe membrane and wants to cancel it to be back in balance?

[02:11:00] (4) Dimensions and NO SPACE (Hyperspace) Tomorrow People

[02:14:37] (5) Paul now breaks up tech stuff with some funnies.. Puppoes

working out a maze to get food treats

[02:29:00] (6) Bledsoe is a shill and so we watch a funny.. sadly

a false copyright caused me to mute it and loss the nice side chatting

cos YT has bad coding still there.

[02:40:00] (7) Dr Greer tear jerker funny clip from his over priced BS conference

with Bill Carlson who believes space blankets are alien satellites

[02:48:00] (8) AARO report fall out - what a hoot and what did they expect from gov! LOL

[03:10:00] (9) Jacque Vallae truth

[03:19:00] (10) Alien Scientist on AARO

[03:23:40] (10b) Lord Ludacris - exposed as a liar who never watched my

analysis on Dr Leir footage.. still claiming falsely its a ship and camera aimed down

from cliff BS!

[03:30:00] (11) Small break - then Laugh at GUFONI on fake NASA and

the shrinking building

[04:11:00] (12) Jack Sarfatti caught out on a obvious CGI fake.. and he

calls me stupid? WTF

[04:16:00] (13) MH370 - Paul was correct about Hamradios!!!

[04:30:00] (14) New UFO case that looks like a new version of Kecksberg UAP

[04:50:00] (15) Paranormal Video analyzed

[04:56:00] (16) green laser videos analyzed





Paul warps up for the night....

