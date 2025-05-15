BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tommy Paul Quarterfinal Clash in Rome! | Can He Stop Hurkacz Again?
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 4 months ago

Tommy Paul Quarterfinal Clash in Rome! | Can He Stop Hurkacz Again?

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Tommy Paul is on a roll in Rome! After taking down de Minaur and powering through tough opponents, he now faces a familiar rival — Hubert Hurkacz — in a high-stakes quarterfinal rematch at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia.


But Hurkacz isn’t backing down either. Despite clay not being his best surface, he’s grinding out wins and showing serious fight.


Who takes this showdown — Paul with consistency, or Hurkacz with power?


👉 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more tennis updates, match breakdowns, and daily sports coverage — only on News Plus Globe!


#TommyPaul #RomeOpen #TennisNews #ATP #HubertHurkacz #RomeMasters #NewsPlusGlobe

Keywords
atpnewsplusglobetommypaulromeopentennisnews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy