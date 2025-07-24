Houthis Keep Fighting Under Pressure

The Houthis (Ansar Allah) continue to launch attacks against Israel in response to its war on the Gaza Strip despite facing increasing pressure, even from within Yemen.

The group stepped up its attacks starting from July 15, when it launched two suicide drones at what is described as “an important military target” in the Negev Desert and another at the port of Eilat in southern Israel.

The very next day, July 16, the Houthis targeted Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel with a ballistic missile and a suicide drone. The group also launched three more drones at another military target in Negev and the port of Eilat.

On the same day, the National Resistance Force, which is allied to Yemen’s internationally-recognized government and the United States, announced that it had seized 750 tons of weapons and ammunition which were enroute from Iran to the Houthis. The shipment included anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles in addition to drone components. The seizure, which took place in the Red Sea, was welcomed by the U.S. Central Command.

The setback didn’t stop the Houthis, who on July 18 announced another attack with a ballistic missile on Ben Gurion Airport.

The Israeli response came on July 21, with a series of drone strikes on the Houthi-controlled al-Hodeida port in western Yemen.

The targets hit in al-Hodeida included “engineering equipment working to restore port infrastructure, fuel tanks, and vessels used for military activity and [attacks] against the State of Israel and ships in the maritime area near the port,” the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The Houthis hit back quickly on the same day. The group said that it launched five suicide drones at Ben Gurion Airport and another military target in the Jaffa area, the port of Eilat, Ramon Airport, and “a vital target” in the Ashdod area.

Unfazed by recent Israeli strikes, the Houthis fired yet another ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport on July 22.

The IDF announced the interceptions of all the missiles launched by the Houthis, aside from the last one which reportedly fell short. However, the military said nothing about the drones launched by the group.

More escalation is expected. On July 23, Hebrew media reported that the IDF was preparing a major, broad-based operation against the Houthis.

The IDF has so far failed to target any of the Houthis’ senior leaders or the group’s offensive capabilities. But even if Israel was to hit such targets, the Houthis will likely survive and reorganize. Considering the recent movements by Yemeni government forces, a surprise ground offensive coordinated with Israel via the U.S. is highly likely, especially along the country’s Red Sea coast.

Mirrored - South Front

