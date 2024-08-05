Turn Honey And Onions Into Homemade Cough Syrup!

A quick and easy recipe for homemade natural cough syrup. This natural cough syrup recipe is so simple it only has two ingredients, honey and onion. We love it and have it on hand during the flu season.

I am not a doctor, nor take the place of your doctor. If you have any allergies, please speak to your physician before taking. Always consult a doctor if you are on medications that could interact with some of these herbs and remedies. Do not use if you have allergies to any items used in these videos. These remedies have proven effective for us and our family and are based off our own personal experience. Effectiveness will vary. Do your own research before trying and using these methods. Use at own risk. Videos on our channel are for entertainment purposes.





