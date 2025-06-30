Concerns About Self-Imposed Surveillance and Health Anxiety

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are your wearables truly boosting your health or fueling paranoia? Constant self-tracking may breed health anxiety, psychosomatic illness, and even state surveillance—imagine a knock on your door because your heartbeat spiked.
Don’t miss the shocking discussion on how 'wellness tech' could be control in disguise.
