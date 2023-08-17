BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

World's Largest Asset Class Is Collapsing -- Furious Investors Protest Outside China's Insolvent Shadow Banking Giant After It Misses Payments, Warns "Liquidity Has Suddenly Dried Up"
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
271 views • 08/17/2023

Things are getting very ugly for both the so-called "China's Blackstone", and China in general.

Just days after we reported that the "secretive" shadow-banking giant, Zhongrong, also called "China's Blackstone" as it manages (or rather managed) 1 trillion in AUM, had missed payments on "multiple shadow banking (i.e. high-yield investment) products", stoking fresh worries about contagion amid China's deflationary pressures and, of course, a tottering real estate sector, which as a reminder is the largest asset class on earth...

Keywords
chinaqtgeorge gammonliquidity tighteningliquidity crunchworlds largest asset class is collapsingzhongrongreal estate chinableeding everyone dry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy