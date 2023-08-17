World's Largest Asset Class Is Collapsing -- Furious Investors Protest Outside China's Insolvent Shadow Banking Giant After It Misses Payments, Warns "Liquidity Has Suddenly Dried Up"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Things are getting very ugly for both the so-called "China's Blackstone", and China in general.
Just days after we reported that the "secretive" shadow-banking giant, Zhongrong, also called "China's Blackstone" as it manages (or rather managed) 1 trillion in AUM, had missed payments on "multiple shadow banking (i.e. high-yield investment) products", stoking fresh worries about contagion amid China's deflationary pressures and, of course, a tottering real estate sector, which as a reminder is the largest asset class on earth...