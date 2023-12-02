A stray dog shot by an arrow, trying to cross the road, asking for help

Caring Animal Shelter





Sep 24, 2023





This is a scene that happened on the streets in the first half of this year

Very distressing and shocking

He doesn't deserve to be hurt like this

Although the perpetrator was not found, luckily we met a group of kind-hearted people🙏🙏

Especially Ms. Lin and Dr. Chen, thank you for their kind deeds👍

I regularly share stories about rescuing stray dogs,

Please don't abandon your pets.

Thank you for your encouragement and support💖💖💖

https://reurl.cc/OvWG2r

#rescuedog #straydogs #rescue





