A stray dog shot by an arrow, trying to cross the road, asking for help
High Hopes
High Hopes
51 views • 12/02/2023

Caring Animal Shelter


Sep 24, 2023


This is a scene that happened on the streets in the first half of this year

Very distressing and shocking

He doesn't deserve to be hurt like this

Although the perpetrator was not found, luckily we met a group of kind-hearted people🙏🙏

Especially Ms. Lin and Dr. Chen, thank you for their kind deeds👍

Thank you all for watching my video,

Like, forward, comment,

Let more people pay attention to stray animals🙏🙏

I regularly share stories about rescuing stray dogs,

Please don't abandon your pets.

Thank you for your encouragement and support💖💖💖

https://reurl.cc/OvWG2r

#rescuedog #straydogs #rescue


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rjd7coXy3k

Keywords
dogrescuestreetsshotarrowcaring anmal sheltercross the roaddr chenms lin
