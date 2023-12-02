A stray dog shot by an arrow, trying to cross the road, asking for help

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Caring Animal Shelter
Sep 24, 2023
This is a scene that happened on the streets in the first half of this year
Very distressing and shocking
He doesn't deserve to be hurt like this
Although the perpetrator was not found, luckily we met a group of kind-hearted people🙏🙏
Especially Ms. Lin and Dr. Chen, thank you for their kind deeds👍
Thank you all for watching my video,
Like, forward, comment,
Let more people pay attention to stray animals🙏🙏
I regularly share stories about rescuing stray dogs,
Please don't abandon your pets.
Thank you for your encouragement and support💖💖💖
#rescuedog #straydogs #rescue
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rjd7coXy3k