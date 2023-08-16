© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to have Food Sent to Starving Orphans just by using your Phone! 3 Quick Easy Steps!
Step 1: Find a Orphanage in a Poor Part of the World
- Its Easy! Just use Google!
- Example: "Manila Philippines Orphanage"
Step 2: Find a Nearby Grocery store or Food Wholesaler that can Deliver the Food to the Orphanage.
- Its Easy! Just Google something like "Manila Philippines Grocery Store"
Step 3: Place the Order & have it Delivered.
- Its Easy! Just put the Orphanage address as the shipping/delivery address
Advanced Tips: - Contact the orphanage first to make sure they are wiling to accept the Food Donation.
- Use a Food Wholesaler for Bulk orders for a better price.
- Ask for picture proof of the food delivery.
- Dont send to much food that requires refrigeration.