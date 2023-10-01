BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RFK Jr. Tells Hostile C-Span Caller Why The COVID Jab Is The Most Dangerous Vaccine In History
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
757 views • 10/01/2023

"VAERS reports have shown that there have been more reports of deaths and injuries from [the C19 shot in] VAERS than all vaccines combined since 1986. So, by the only measure that the CDC uses, it is the most dangerous vaccine and has killed more people than any other vaccine in history."

Kennedy continued. "It's unfair, I think, to come to me and say that I've cited VAERS, which is a bad system, admittedly, but it's not bad because it overcounts vaccine injuries. It's bad because it undercounts them by a hundredfold. And that's CDC's own peer-reviewed studies that show that."

More stories from @Vigilant_News

Keywords
robert f kennedy jrcovidmost dangerous vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy