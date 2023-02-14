2023-02-14 Men Testify in Maryland Against LGBT Bill to Allow Children to Change Their Gender

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Tuesday February 14, 2023, a bill was heard that would allow children of all ages to go to a doctor's office and begin the process of "transitioning", meaning to change from a boy to a girl or vice-versa.
After over an estimated (20) testimonies in favor of the bill, (3) men boldly resisted this imposition. Here there (2) minute testimonies to save Maryland's children.