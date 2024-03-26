😱ALERT UKR Threats to KILL - 'SHAMAN' РЕКВИЕМ (REQUIEM) 22.03.24 - Singing his Tribute in Honor to the Victims of the Attack at 'Crocus City Hall' - Russian, ENG text Lyrics

ALERT: This is Featured, BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS BEING THREATED, the following was posted today, 4/4/24:

There was an April 15th Concert poster for SHAMAN in Melitopol🔥 with the following text posted.

Ukrainian Deputy Calls for Terror Attack on Concert in Melitopol

This morning Alexsiy Goncharenko, Deputy of Ukraine, called for the military to conduct a terrorist operation to assassinate Russian musician, Shaman. Shaman is set for a concert date on 15 April in Melitopol in honor of those who died in the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall. Goncharenko asked to the Armed Forces to "pay attention."

In the days following the terrorist attack in Moscow, Shaman released a song in tribute of the victims. The initial plan of the terrorists was to attack during his concert earlier last month.🔥

Cynthia... That last sentence mentioned that was found today. I suspected this and it appears so. SHAMAN's concert earlier last month, his performance at Crocus Hall on March 11th, the 1st day of Putin's election... that Ukraine had to delay that initial plan to attack during SHAMAN's Concert & instead had to wait a week or so later that killed so many at Crocus.

adding... on March 22 Shaman (Jaroslav Dronov), said that he is ready to pay for the funeral, as well as the medical treatment and rehabilitation of each of the victims of the terrorist act at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation. Video him saying this:https://twitter.com/cheguwera/status/1771323974846193867

SHAMAN РЕКВИЕМ (Requiem) 22.03.24

SHAMAN – Singing his Tribute in Honor to the Victims of the inhuman Attack at 'Crocus City Hall' - complete song, ENG text

I posted a shortened version that was translated on screen. This one isn't, so less distraction. I've uploaded a few of his songs in the past, just look up his name in the search bar at this channel if interested. I had to post the full version of this one too, since I'm a fan of how great he carry's those notes and... ; ) Cynthia

He performed at the Crocus City Hall on March 11th. There is a song posted at YT by someone from that concert only days before this attack, and original intended date for attack.

SHAMAN “You are mine...I am yours...” 03/11/2024 Crocus City Hall

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-HpK7SLi_o&ab_channel=%D0%90%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%BA%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%B9

On the video you're watching here now:

I translated his words from his channel at YouTube (link below), the following is his description he posted and song translated in the text next:

“We mourn the loss of life and pray for the health of the survivors.

It is impossible to understand, accept, or comprehend what happened. It hurts so much that I don't even have the strength to scream. It hurts all of us. The whole country is hurting.

On the day of our national mourning for the victims of the inhumane terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall, I want to honor the memory of all those who died with a song that I wrote yesterday.” (video link after lyrics)

REQUIEM 03/22/24

I don't believe this can happen

Just take it and brutally kill

Someone's life, like a candle, should be extinguished

I don't believe…

This pain in my soul cannot be relieved

But I know that we can't be broken

And we can no longer retreat

From now on

Forever in every heart of Russia

03/22/24

God

Help us sinners

We can't do it without you

Our faith and prayer will help us

We will never forget

In our heart forever

We will remember this day until the end

I don't know what to become

To take it and shoot it point blank

To take the lives of innocents

I don't know…

This pain in my soul cannot be relieved

But I know that we can't be broken

And we can no longer retreat

From now on

Forever in every heart of Russia

03/22/24

God

Help us sinners

We can't do it without you

Our faith and prayer will help us

We will never forget

In our heart forever

We will remember this day until the end

I don't believe this can happen

Just take it and brutally kill

Someone's life is like putting out a candle

I don't believe…

Forever in every heart of Russia

03/22/24

--

Tour of Russian cities:

shamanofficial.ru/afisha

SHAMAN on social networks:

vk.com/shaman_me

t.me/shaman_channel

Cooperation:

[email protected]

Video production: Ivan Shelakhanov

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qN5idnVLog&ab_channel=SHAMAN







