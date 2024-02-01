Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Days of Noah and Lot: the righteous is removed from the earth and people won't know it. This is because people will increasingly see evil as good and good as evil.
Isaiah 57:1 KJV Bible
The righteous perisheth, and no man layeth it to heart: and merciful men are taken away, none considering that the righteous is taken away from the evil to come.
I won't be doing IN PERSON videos for a bit so this is likely how you will see it or audio.