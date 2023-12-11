Himalayan vs. Celtic Sea Salt

https://drericberg.com/

It’s important to get sea salt that has been extracted from parts of the world with very low, or zero, microplastics. The best types of sea salt are: • Himalayan sea salt • Celtic Sea Salt • Redmond Real Salt sea salt • Baja Gold sea salt All of these types of sea salt contain sodium chloride and trace minerals. If you want a sea salt that’s higher in trace minerals, you might want to go with Baja Gold. But, if you need more sodium chloride, the other types of sea salt I’ve mentioned are all great choices. Table salt, or sodium chloride, only has two minerals. Sea salt has between 60 and 94 minerals. Regular salt can also come from very polluted areas and can contain microplastics. Microplastics can affect the body’s endocrine system. People who are salt-sensitive may really just need to go on a low-carb diet and consume more potassium. You need sea salt to support a healthy body. A deficiency in sodium or chloride can lead to all kinds of issues. If you’re deficient in sodium, you may feel more anxiety and have trouble sleeping. Sodium deficiency can impact your immune system and lead to high blood pressure. Sea salt also helps hydrate you, and without enough sodium, your risk for insulin resistance goes up. If you’re on keto and are doing intermittent fasting, it’s essential to consume enough sea salt. If you don’t, you could experience symptoms like low blood pressure, dehydration, and overall weakness. If you exercise, your need for sea salt goes up even more.



