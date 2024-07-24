Apparently, during the car explosion in Moscow, a person with the same name as the deputy head of the satellite communication radio center, Andrey Torgashov, was injured.

The injured man's wife told RT that her husband underwent surgery. He is also connected to law enforcement agencies. To a witness of the explosion, who was among the first on the scene, he said that he participated in the Special Military Operation.

Earlier, Torgashov, who is indeed the deputy head of the satellite communication radio center, told RT that it was not his car that exploded. At the time of the incident, he was at work.

adding: According to media reports, the man had his feet blown off and is in serious condition. Thanks to the help of local residents, he was able to be pulled out of the car and given first aid in time. Along with Torgashov, his wife was also injured and has been hospitalized.

Cynthia... check out the other 2 videos about this, especially the explosion. A case of mistaken identify by Ukraine operative?