PT SOLO: Christian Identity as defined by the Blue Jays

Professor Truth uses the "Blue Jays" own definition of Christian Identity and shows how they got it almost completely correct - excluding the intentional inflammatory and emotional slander put in. If you want to know what Christian Identity (The TRUTH of the Bible) is... this show is the one. The "Blue Jays" are the enemies of God (Jesus) and are behind the planned genocide by immigration and vaccine of the White RACE of Adam.