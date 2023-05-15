Covid Retrospective Series, Vol. 1



Media: The Unvaccinated Are Scum

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1657021799652024324

See also:

COVID-19 Mass Formation Psychosis

https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-mass-formation-psychosis/

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. - How "The Power Of Trusted Authorities" Was Used To Subvert America

https://rumble.com/v26q8yg-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-how-the-power-of-trusted-authorities-was-used-to-subv.html

The Asch Experiment - The Power Of Group Dynamics

https://rumble.com/v29scyw-the-asch-experiment-the-power-of-group-dynamics.html

Dr. Peter McCullough Describes What "Mass Formation Psychosis" Looks Like In The Real World

https://rumble.com/v28nwhk-dr.-peter-mccullough-describes-what-mass-formation-psychosis-looks-like-in-.html

They Live, The COVID Propaganda Version

https://rumble.com/v26w4qw-they-live-the-covid-propaganda-version.html

Mattias Desmet & Tucker Carlson Discuss Mass Formation (Complete Interview)

https://rumble.com/v1ja623-mattias-desmet-and-tucker-carlson-discuss-mass-formation-complete-interview.html

COVID Vaccine Madness (Commercials, Music Videos, Press Conferences, News Reports)

https://rumble.com/v24obco-covid-vaccine-madness-commercials-music-videos-press-conferences-news-repor.html

Face Mask Madness

https://rumble.com/v20ca44-face-mask-madness-by-sunfellowcovid19-on-rumble.html

COVID-19 Charlatans

https://rumble.com/v1gf47n-covid-19-charlatans.html

Jacinda Ardern & Justin Trudeau Declare Their Unsettling Enthusiasm For COVID Vaccines

https://rumble.com/v26g4rc-jacinda-ardern-and-justin-trudeau-declare-their-unsettling-enthusiasm-for-c.html

Must Watch: The Bystander Effect

https://rumble.com/v2bfvds-must-watch-the-bystander-effect.html

During Lockdown, A Married Couple Is Reunited After Being Forced Not To See One Another For ONE YEAR!

https://rumble.com/v2bgwz6-during-lockdown-a-married-couple-is-reunited-after-being-forced-not-to-see-.html

During Lockdown, A Son Moves To Comfort His Mother At The Funeral Of Her Husband...

https://rumble.com/v2bgvi4-during-lockdown-a-son-moves-to-comfort-his-mother-at-the-funeral-of-her-hus.html

Insider Dr. Paul Alexander On Social Distancing: "There's No Science, We Made It Up!"

https://rumble.com/v1jty3p-insider-dr.-paul-alexander-on-social-distancing-theres-no-science-we-made-i.html