Perth Worldwide Rally for Freedom Nov18, 2023: P.1 Jerry Roberts GUTS THE BASTARDS IN CONTROL IN OZ MVI_6151a
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
124 views • 11/18/2023

A super poor turnout today, this Saturday 18th November, 2023, maybe 100 people, give or take. We needed 100,000 people, given that it is one second to midnight as far as the stripping of human rights from the masses all over the world is concerned. There were some very good speeches. Wake up, my fellow Western Australians, sinister things are happening behind the scenes, as well as in front of our noses, to strip us of ever more of our human rights, by our governments, big businesses, big medicine, big food, big education, big agriculture, big climate, big almost everything.

freedomcensorshipcurrent eventspoliticshuman rightsfamily valuesnuremberg coderight to worksaving australiaparliamentary improvementno mandatory vaccination partythe light australia newspaper
