'Water is Not a Human Right': WEF Orders Govt's To Begin Rationing Water Into Homes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As you are no doubt aware, the global elite are making moves to have people “own nothing and be happy.” The world will be controlled by an authoritarian one-world government and humanity, according to Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, will be enslaved in a totalitarian system featuring mass surveillance, mandatory vaccinations and desperate servitude.
In a disturbing development, the globalist elite are claiming that water is not a human right and the world’s water supplies must be privatized and controlled by the elites.
- Get 20% off C60 visit: https://vitaminc60.com and use coupon code 'newspunch' at the checkout.
Mirrored -