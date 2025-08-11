Kevin Ryan - Never forget that Covid was a psyop.





Source: https://x.com/KevinRyan911/status/1954521168582517124





COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯

Originally posted on May 16, 2020 @ https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html - last year, this post was ERASED by Google 🤔





VfB knew better that to trust the company that uses 666 and ADRENOCHROME in their marketing 😁





https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine