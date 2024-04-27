Dr.Wilfredo Stokes Baltazar, Guatemala 🇬🇹 | Vaxx victims have very complex structures suggestive of life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We keep moving forward, slowly but surely 🔐.
It turns out that ArmBio victims have very complex structures suggestive of life.
A team of EXPERT BIOLOGISTS is aware of this situation, and they already declared informally that these structures HAVE NOT BEEN CLASSIFIED BEFORE, their collaboration is very important to clarify the truth of what today is murdering our humanity.
WE MUST MAKE ALLIANCES WITH PROFESSIONALS FROM DIFFERENT FIELDS TO SAVE MORE LIVES...!
Source @La Quinta Columna
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/