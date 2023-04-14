IT'S TIME TO PROTECT THE CHILDREN

The Freedom Ministry





For those of us born prior to the 2000's (depending on where in the country you lived) you may have seen a time when Men were still Men and Women were still Women and Men inherently knew there roles and duties as Men to protect Women and Children but today that's long gone, it seems. I agree with this Man 100% and so should you.

I have often thought aloud that I was born in the wrong time period but I guess YHVH had other plans for me and my life in this world. I'm still figuring out that part as I go... I know one thing, however... I will not stand for this godless child abusing depravity that the "Woke" society has deemed "OK" and "Acceptable" and even tries to legislate into LAW! I will stand my ground and do what I believe RIGHT and MORAL in the sight of God Almighty!

I mirrored this video from Cybergnostic here - https://www.bitchute.com/video/xPB8CbFyaPDl/

