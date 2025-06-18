Alex Jones Full Show 6/18/25 Democratic Party & CIA To Steal The 2020 Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI Releases Documents Proving The CCP Worked With The Democratic Party / CIA To Steal The 2020 Election Using Ballots Marked For Joe Biden That Were Flown In From China Days Before The Election Since Kash Patel Released The Documents To The US Senate Last Night, A Former High-Level Intel Officer Has Come Forward To Reveal How The FBI's Chris Wray Ordered His Agency To Engage In A Massive Cover-Up & Worked With The DHS To Censor / Persecute Those Blowing The Whistle