CATHOLIC CHURCH AND ITS ROLE IN THE WOMAN OF BABYLON

WeI know many will disagree with this but if you just see a few things we can understand how the Catholic Church fits into the Babylon of the last days as well as America at the same time. The Catholic Church is on the religious side in America is on the economic, military, and governmental side. if we could see all aspects of Babylon that it all starts to make sense and some of the scriptures also starts to make sense

