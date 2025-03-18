CATHOLIC CHURCH AND ITS ROLE IN THE WOMAN OF BABYLON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WeI know many will disagree with this but if you just see a few things we can understand how the Catholic Church fits into the Babylon of the last days as well as America at the same time. The Catholic Church is on the religious side in America is on the economic, military, and governmental side. if we could see all aspects of Babylon that it all starts to make sense and some of the scriptures also starts to make sense
