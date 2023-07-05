BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Culture War | Guest: Vickie Natale | Organic Body Essentials | Skin Food | Organic Skin Care | Woman Entrepreneur
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
07/05/2023

Today we are joined by Vickie Natale, CEO of  Organic Body Essentials. Vickie shares her inspiring story about starting her own skin care line. She explains that she had an engineering background, owned a device company selling to pharmaceutical companies, and just could not find a clean, thoroughly organic skin care line, so she created Organic Body Essentials. Then, we highlight some specific OBE products and talk about how these products benefit your body naturally. Vickie offers our audience a special Moms On A Mission discount with the offer code MISSION. 


Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:

www.organicbodyessentials.com 

www.momsonamission.net 


