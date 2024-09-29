Transitioning from Primary to Permanent Teeth: What to Expect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The transition from primary to permanent teeth is a crucial phase in your child's dental development. This video covers what to expect during this transition, including the timeline, the importance of regular check-ups, and addressing alignment issues. Schedule an appointment with Las Vegas Pediatric Dentist at 702-660-7099, and learn more https://www.desertkidsdental.com/post/monitoring-primary-permanent-teeth-development