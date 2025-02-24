BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THINK IT THROUGH!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
6 months ago

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1893509465145549237?t=-biNlYVwVMI8cGUfsCMW_A&s=19


UN-AI FOR GOOD The ITU Journal is inviting contributions to five upcoming special issues on Bio-NanoThings for healthcare, Internet of Everything, Terahertz communications, wireless communication systems beyond 5G, and AI and machine learning in networking https://aiforgood.itu.int/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/


https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1893519793593983064?t=8f1hIi0oVhZ9D92axDMdgw&s=19


NASA HARVARD UNIVERSITY: Internet of Bio-Nano Things: A Review of Applications, Enabling Technologies and Key Challenges https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2021arXiv211209249K/abstract

Team @ TKN IoBnT Project https://www.ccs-labs.org/projects/iobnt/


https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1893364612961100118?t=TkkqEVYeQYz-FWsqkF6J7w&s=19


FCC: 2012 Genachowski Remarks On Unleashing Spectrum for Medical Body Area Networks https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks

IEEE 1906.1-2015


IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework

https://standards.ieee.org/ieee/1906.1/5171/


https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1892838531187274165?t=WOJvNVcqdpgWbv3YQ41yZg&s=19


How many ways from Sunday can I really tell you?!!!

11. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Isreal+Leading+The+Bioconvergence+Revolution&source=android&summary=1&conversation=c5857ccdc74e30469718d8

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1891229918870065634?t=lKKHEuXORByPtHpR4riujQ&s=19


While You played pretend about a scary "virus" and a "safe & EFFECTIVE" nanotechnology "Vaccine" We Recorded And Documented EVERYTHING! https://rumble.com/v6lm5xj-399103111.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY, Boston, US In-vivo Wireless Nanosensor Networks (iWNSNs) consist of nano-sized communicating devices with unprecedented sensing capabilities that operate inside the human body in real-time. INTRA-BODY 🛜  INTERNET https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10586216

Technische Universität, Berlin

Optimizing Terahertz Communication Between

Nanosensors in the Human Cardiovascular System

and External Gateways

Intra-body Nano-Communication

Nanosensors Flowing in the Bloodstream https://www.tkn.tu-berlin.de/bib/torres-gomez2023optimizing/


https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1826977674457219277?t=mNY699civAhCiMPclYXDbw&s=19


UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE 2018

Internet of Everything – From Molecules to the Universe

"Implementing IoBNT will be discussed with an overview of ongoing work on nanoscale communication networks, bio-cyber interfaces, and human body molecular networks, e.g., nervous nanonetwork" https://talks.cam.ac.uk/talk/index/109078

Cambridge University Undergraduate Teaching 2024-25

INTRA-BODY INTERNET IEEE 1906.1Molecular Engineering in Vivo with smart materials. https://teaching.eng.cam.ac.uk/content/engineering-tripos-part-iib-4b27-internet-everything-2023-24

Cambridge University MINERVA: Communication Theoretical Foundations of Nervous System Towards Bio-Inspired Nanonetworks https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0GYz-hI_RQM


https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1826977674457219277?t=gjboR3hkGf83bwIuLj6uvA&s=19


Internet of Everything (IoE) Group, Electrical Engineering Division, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge,CB3 0FA Cambridge, United Kingdom  https://www.researchgate.net/publication/372975988_Graphene_and_related_materials_for_the_Internet_of_Bio-Nano_Things

Keywords
