Del BigTree at the HighWire
Apr 7, 2023
In March 2022, Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, faced significant criticism for advising against the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 17, citing reported risks outweighing the benefits. Now, W.H.O. has rolled back its own recommendation on the vaccine for healthy children and teenagers. Dr. Ladapo joins Del for a nice ‘I told you so’.
#JosephLadapoMD #Florida #VaccineInjuries #WHO
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gunu6-dr.-ladapo-the-cdc-their-house-is-crumbling..html