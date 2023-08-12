THE RACKET AND THE ANSWER, PART 1 OF 3: ATHENS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an abridged, video version of my book, The Racket and the Answer: The Representative System and the Democratic Alternative, a historical study consisting of three sections: Athens, England, and the U.S.A. The latter two parts will be published in the near future.
PLEASE NOTE: the website raftd.org is now defunct and has been succeeded by taranda.org.