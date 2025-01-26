Unprecedented Disasters Strike Globally Wildlife in Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Once in a 190-year wind Storm Éowyn pounds Ireland in the same week a once in 130-year blizzard covers tropical beaches across the gulf coast of nine states with turtle and manatee rescues from frozen waters. Fish wash up along Chile beaches as wildfires are unstoppable along the west coast.
