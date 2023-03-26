BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NFSC Speaks-Justine Brooke Murray, ambassador for TPUSA and PragerU：The arrest of Miles Guo is a perfect example of “Find me the guy and I'll find you the crime”
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2 views • 03/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2cl60kdbaa

03/25/2023 NFSC Speaks-Justine Brooke Murray, policy chairwoman of the New York Young Republican Club and ambassador for TPUSA and PragerU：The arrest of Miles Guo is a perfect example of “Find me the guy and I'll find you the crime”. The CCP is demanding to find a way to arrest Miles Guo on American soil, trying to make America their outpost and using the U.S. government as a puppet for CCP’s censorship and to imprison all dissidents. The American federal government is complicit in this.


03/25/2023 新中国联邦访谈节目-纽约共和党青年俱乐部的政策主席、美国转折点和普拉格大学的大使贾斯汀·布鲁克·穆雷：郭文贵的逮捕是典型的“欲加之罪，何患无辞”。中共要求想方设法在美国逮捕郭文贵，想让美国政府成为其分部，利用美国政府作为中共的傀儡来进行审查，并试图监禁所有异见人士。美国联邦政府在此次事件中与中共串通一气。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy