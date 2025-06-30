The Rivers - On You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music Video in 1080p HD by The Rivers
This is the opening track from our 1st demo. I edited the video from the film The Amazing Mr. X (1948) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite. It was Directed by Bernard Vorhaus with Cinematography by John Alton.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Amazing_Mr._X
My other songs / videos are here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/
Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham
Produced by Simon Tong
Music Video by Steven Broome