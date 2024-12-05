BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SSP: RED PILL - Project Soul Extraction - Aliens and Consciousness Transfer, f/Tyme Rider
Truth that Matters
Truth that Matters
286 views • 6 months ago

These video clips are from the Saint Olga Secret Space channel.  Reality is stranger than fiction.  This is EXTREME Red Pill. Pray to Jesus Christ (God) before watching.  Soul & Spirit Transfer and Cloning... The God Physics Technologies hijacked by Lucifer.  Our governments are in "Lock Step" with Satan (a title for Lucifer incarnate)... there are also "many satans" - the literal offspring of the devil - that is what we are dealing with - seenJohn 8.44.  Also see the Parable of the Wheat n Tares, Matt 13.24.

Visit Saint Olga 69: https://www.youtube.com/@SaintOlga69/videos

jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesalien abductioncovidserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters
