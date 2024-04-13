Your Toaster is EVIL! 🍞

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clarifying my anti-tech position by dissecting a toaster. A toaster is not an innocent technology that exists independently of the rest of the technological society, but is its direct manifestation. Ergo, we can't pick and choose when it comes to opposing the technological system.
