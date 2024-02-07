Today, the climate situation is critical. The atmosphere is really shrinking. The planet’s resistance and protection (the electromagnetic field, the density of our atmosphere, etc.) — all this is gradually collapsing and disappearing. This means that the external cosmic radiation will only get tougher. ALLATRA scientists suggest that due to the accumulation of excess energy in the ocean, we are on the threshold of stronger and more powerful catastrophic manifestations of the climate, such as mega typhoons, mega tornadoes, mega earthquakes, and other large-scale climatic events that modern humanity has never encountered previously. To many people, such a situation seems hopeless. But there is a way out! 10 years ago, based on a scientific interpretation of ancient legends as well as practical scientific research (including that with the use of the quantum Zeno effect) and an in-depth study of the theory of quantum gravity, ALLATRA scientists reached an understanding of how to build an experimental device with an unusual effect, that would be able to reduce the effect of climatic events in a certain territory. You can find out what came out of it, and what results it has led to in the video "Contours of Reality" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov on allatra.tv/en.

Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org



Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra



#climate #cataclysms #allatra







