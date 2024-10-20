The End Of Humanity As Planned By The Global Leaders





Everyone else will be forced to become a cyborg: a symbiosis between man and machine, hooked up to the cloud, from where AI will monitor all your thoughts, feelings and actions.



It sounds insane, but it's the hard core reality of today, as you can see in this film.





Don't miss this, but be informed about what global leaders are planning for your future.





