The Time Has Come | Dr. Phil Valentine | Blackmagik363
73 views • 04/03/2023

This video has been uploaded on behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences and BlackMagik363.To continue your studies further or would like to support Baba Rev Phil Valentine, visit the website below:
www.kemetaphysics.org/kmt/

Dr. Phil Vaentine List:
CONTACT: 800.847.1291
(Consultations; Info on The "Jabberwocky")

UNIVERSITY: www.uksnow.org / Meta-Psychology
(Next Semester begins MARCH 4th, 2023)

INSTITUTE FOR SELF-MASTERY: 800.847.1291
(Online Homeschooling for children; Beginning Age 6).

NOVATECH: www.novatechfx.com (Referral #234587)
Or; Contact Reggie Juzang @ 415.756.5676 to help.

JUICE PLUS: Contact "Nanette" @ 404.543.3245

GLINT: www.glintpay.com
(Purchase Gold to Pay with Gold)

PAYPAL: [email protected]

CRYPTO: www.uphold.com
(Purchase XRP, XLM, XDC, QUANT)

To continue your studies further or would like to support blackmagik363, visit his website, youtube, and Patreon
www.blackmagikuniversity.com/
www.youtube.com/user/blackmagik363/videos
www.patreon.com/blackmagik363

metaphysicsphil valentinerev phil valentineblackmagik363
