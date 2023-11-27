ARGENTINA'S "NEW" SHOW STOPPING KLEPTOCRATIC PARASITE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GLOBALIST JUDAS GOATS - HERE IS THE FIRST OF MANY
WEF puppet page - https://www.weforum.org/people/javier-gerardo-milei/
Argentina's Milei on Dollarization - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhqq3zDW6E0
B20/G20 - https://www.ica.coop/en/media/news/what-b20-and-how-alliance-involved
“Argentine Bolsonaro” 2021 - https://en.mercopress.com/2021/11/23/argentine-bolsonaro-not-quite-so-after-taking-second-dose-of-covid-19-vax
President-elect Milei's radical reforms
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/world/argentinas-labor-leaders-warn-of-resistance-to-president-elect-mileis-radical-reforms/ar-AA1kr0eZ
Mirrored - Remarque88