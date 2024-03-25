Bio-Hacking Secrets Revealed: Look and Feel YEARS YOUNGER with Dr. Mark Sherwood

Mark Sherwood, Naturopathic Doctor (ND), and Michele L. Neil-Sherwood, Doctor of Osteopathy (DO), have a full-time wellness-based medical practice in Tulsa, OK called the Functional Medical Institute where they adopt a whole person approach, which is outcome-based looking at each individual’s unique needs.









Their goal is to lead people down a pathway of true healing. To that end, there are two purposes:









1. To eradicate all self-imposed, choice-driven disease conditions.

2. To eliminate the usage of unnecessary medications. Through their unique clinic, various diagnostic tests are used, healing and prevention of common disease patterns are the norm.









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com









WATCH MORE FROM DR. SHERWOOD: https://flyover.live/media/series/tg9m9zz/dr-so-good-sherwood









Dr. “So Good” Sherwood

WEBSITE: http://doctorsogood.com









-------------------------------------------









𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/









-------------------------------------------









𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverC





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 579e3c7371e05e10







