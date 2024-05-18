BRICS just announced the U.S. Dollar is about to COLLAPSE for good! _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Sources close to The BRICS nations pointed to October when they will officially announce their dollar killer, their own currency backed by gold and commodities. Congressman Ron Paul, who accurately predicted the 2008 collapse, says the demise of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency is inevitable.