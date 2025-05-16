Are The Tariffs Working?

Oren Cass: How Trump’s Tariffs Are Reversing The Foreign Policy That Doomed America’s Economy

* The point of the postwar global economic order was never to help the U.S.

* In the end, it didn’t.

* Thankfully, President Trump just blew it up.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 16 May 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-oren-cass

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1923423367803126005