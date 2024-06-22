BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sara Westall - 5h Generation Warfare -Mind Control: You Are Easier to Manipulate Than You Think
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
79 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 10 months ago

The first generations of warfare were usually focused on a military enemy. However, the game has changed. In 5th generation warfare, the enemy and target has become YOU!

Sara Westall, with a background in technology advanced to higher tech positions and noticed some disturbing trends whereby technology was being aimed AT people instead of being used to serve them,

In this presentation, Sara covers how the technology developed to be used by nefarious people to target and manipulate the citizens which she calls - 5th generation warfare.


Sara also has a series on Brighteon University which will cover this in more detail, Watch this presentation for an introduction to the world we live in you are not supposed to be aware of because once you are, it is much less effective.

Subscribe to this channel for more updates.

Keywords
mind controlgovernment corruptiongovernment liespolitics and current eventsmind manipulationbrainwashing agendawar on peoplebig tech agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy