11-Year-Olds Put on Notice - Juvenile Crime Reform in Nebraska

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska's new juvenile justice bill aims to prosecute minors as adults at age 12, sparking controversy over justice system priorities. Critics argue it misplaces focus, ignoring crimes by illegal immigrants and past leniency towards rioters, highlighting leadership inconsistency.
Read the full story at the nebraska Journal Herlaad
#NebraskaJuvenileBill #JusticeSystemFail #SelectiveEnforcement #YouthRights #LeadershipInQuestion