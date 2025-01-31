11-Year-Olds Put on Notice - Juvenile Crime Reform in Nebraska

Nebraska's new juvenile justice bill aims to prosecute minors as adults at age 12, sparking controversy over justice system priorities. Critics argue it misplaces focus, ignoring crimes by illegal immigrants and past leniency towards rioters, highlighting leadership inconsistency.

Read the full story at the nebraska Journal Herlaad



