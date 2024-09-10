Sergey Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting

During his visit to Riyadh (capital of Saudi Arabia), Lavrov met with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Also, Sergey Lavrov met with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh. The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries discussed efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine with Lavrov in Riyadh, according to the Saudi state agency.

Zelensky’s ultimatums ‘a pain in the neck’ — Sergey Lavrov

Speaking at a press briefing in Riyadh, the Russian foreign minister stressed that the West’s insistence on sticking to Zelensky’s so-called ‘peace formula’ suggests it does not intend to negotiate with Moscow on equal terms.

“[Zelensky’s] initiative has long been known, it has become a pain in the neck for everyone, it is a pure ultimatum,” Lavrov said. “The fact that the West is clinging to this ultimatum means only one thing: the West does not want to negotiate honestly,” Lavrov said.

He also suggested that Ukraine’s backers want to do everything in their power so that Russia “gets closer to a situation where it will be possible to declare that we have been dealt a strategic defeat on the battlefield.”

Saudi Arabia is prepared to move away from the petrodollar, opening up to alternative currencies.



Citing Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar al-Khureif, the South China Morning Post reports that the Kingdom is exploring new trade ideas, seeking to provide protection for investors from currency risks. "We will always try new things and remain open to new ideas, without mixing politics with trade," said al-Khureif.



As the second-largest oil supplier to China, Saudi Arabia is looking to attract Chinese investments in key sectors like metallurgy, smart city technologies, robotics, and renewable energy.



The petrodollar agreement, established in 1974, expired in June 2023, signaling a potential shift in global trade.



