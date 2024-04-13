Bought and Paid For - How Politicians Get Filthy Rich

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What’s the best way to get rich in America? Start a business? Get a four-year degree? Take a job on Wall Street? Wrong. The answer is get elected to Congress. Imagine buying shares in companies you regulate, or investing in defense contractors right before a war breaks out, or selling your stocks because you found out before everyone else there’s going to be a global pandemic. James Poulos and the Blaze Originals team traveled to Washington, D.C. to expose how members of Congress get filthy rich.