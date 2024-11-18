CTP (S2ENovSpecial3) My Arkit (Honor Mother/Father) w/ James Gebhardt BTS/SP of 20241120 episode

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2ENovSpecial) Preserving Memories w/ James Gebhardt
James and I discuss the Biblical application of HONOR MOTHER/FATHER in our Modern times and the saving/storage of imagery to indeed preserve not just our memories but our Elders legacy. How that can be simplified with MYARKIT.com - The Ark for Images.
(S2ENovSpecial3 Audio: Wed Nov 20 2024)
