Horrifying Moments! How Ukraine Sunk Russia's Newest Patrol Ship Near the Kerch Strait
198 views • 03/08/2024

US Military News


March 7, 2024


The Ukrainian military intelligence agency dropped a bombshell on Tuesday, announcing that a special operations unit had successfully destroyed the large patrol ship Sergey Kotov overnight.


This vessel, commissioned in 2021, was reportedly hit near the Kerch Strait, a strategic location that separates Crimea from Russia. Sergey Kotov, equipped to carry cruise missiles and accommodating around 60 crew members, is a modern and vital asset for the Russian Navy.


Ukrainian intelligence reports a grim toll from the alleged sea drone attack – seven people killed and six injured after the Sergey Kotov was allegedly hit in the early hours of Tuesday morning.


Note: Thumbnails are for illustration purposes only


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJ4JsSwWxJ4

russiawarus military newsukrainekerch straitsunkpatrol ship
