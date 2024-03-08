Horrifying Moments! How Ukraine Sunk Russia's Newest Patrol Ship Near the Kerch Strait

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
March 7, 2024
The Ukrainian military intelligence agency dropped a bombshell on Tuesday, announcing that a special operations unit had successfully destroyed the large patrol ship Sergey Kotov overnight.
This vessel, commissioned in 2021, was reportedly hit near the Kerch Strait, a strategic location that separates Crimea from Russia. Sergey Kotov, equipped to carry cruise missiles and accommodating around 60 crew members, is a modern and vital asset for the Russian Navy.
Ukrainian intelligence reports a grim toll from the alleged sea drone attack – seven people killed and six injured after the Sergey Kotov was allegedly hit in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJ4JsSwWxJ4