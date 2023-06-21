The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Congrats! You Are Dangerous?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub



Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

Congratulations Warriors of Light. You have essentially elevated Jesus to Public Enemy #1! https://bit.ly/ChristianityDangerous

If you love God, Family, Country, and Freedom you are now in the crosshairs of the enemy.

Now we are the body of Christ. There is no reason to fear as this was prophesied from the word of God throughout the bible. We now must prepare our families and communities to deal with this satanic attack the way Jesus would. Lead with love, walk, in the truth, and manifest his power over the forces of darkness clouding this world. Read the end of the book. We win! Let's Rock!

Video credits:

Designating Christians as Dangerous (Hank Unplugged Short)

Bible Answer Man

https://www.youtube.com/@BibleAnswerMan

Angelica - Danger Zone

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3CqCRQd

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3JqgJt3

Real 80s CCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net